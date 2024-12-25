How Vegetable Oil Is Actually Made, And Which Vegetables It Comes From

It would be easier to define vegetable oil based on what it is not. Vegetable oil is odorless, flavorless, and decidedly colorless beyond a pale, tepid green-beige. This culinary staple lives in your pantry (chances are it's lived there for a long time), but home cooks would probably be hard-pressed to explain what vegetable oil actually is. (We're here to help.)

Almost always, products labeled as vegetable oil in the grocery store are made from 100% soybean oil. If it isn't made entirely from soybean oil, it's often a blend of soybean and corn oils. Still, the name "vegetable oil" is an umbrella term for a broad category. Canola, sunflower, avocado, olive, coconut, peanut, linseed, palm oil, and more are all technically vegetable oils. In fact, any fatty oil derived from nuts, seeds, fruits, or grains can be called a vegetable oil. By contrast, butter and lard (which are made from animal fats) are not vegetable oils.

Thanks to its high smoke point at 450 degrees Fahrenheit, utilitarian vegetable oil is great for sauteing and frying. It also adds moisture to baked goods and salad dressings. Producing classic soybean-centric vegetable oil is a wildly efficient, multi-staged process designed to minimize pollutants, increase shelf stability, and achieve the most flavorless, colorless, odorless, sans-profile product possible. Its neutrality is the key to its versatility – and the painstaking product of meticulous processing. (Although, we even like to infuse our vegetable oil with peppers for a subtle, flavorful kick.)

