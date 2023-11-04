The FDA Wants To Ban The Use Of Brominated Vegetable Oil In Foods

It's a familiar scene: You grab a can of soda and casually scan the label. Toward the end of the ingredients list, there's the slew of questionable additives you can't pronounce and would frankly prefer not to think about anyway. Now, state legislatures across America are giving these mystery chemicals a second look, and brominated vegetable oil (BVO) is on the chopping block.

BVO is an emulsifier that keeps flavored ingredients like oil and water from separating, which is why it's often used in diet sodas and citrus drinks. It's listed toward the end of ingredients labels because it's used in minimal amounts (15 parts per million or less), as approved by the FDA ... until now. On Thursday, the FDA moved to revoke the legislation that has previously allowed brominated vegetable oil in foods. The FDA already ruled that the additive wasn't "generally recognized as safe" back in 1970.

The issue is bromine, a known irritant to the nose, skin, stomach, mouth, liver, and heart. BVO is made by pairing vegetable-based triglycerides with bromine, which alters the molecular structure and creates a synthetic compound. When consumed enough, it can build up in the body over time. The additive may even be linked to neurological issues impacting memory, balance, and movement. In a study on rodents, BVO was found to have adverse effects on the thyroid. (It's also used as a flame retardant if that's any consolation.)