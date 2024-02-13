Does Vegetable Oil Ever Expire?

Even when storing your vegetable oil correctly, it is important to keep an eye out for signs that it has expired. While consuming spoiled oil is unlikely to pose an immediate threat to your health, it can certainly still ruin your day with its unpleasant taste. Use your eyes and nose to examine the oil for signs that it has gone off. If the color of the oil has changed — for example, by becoming significantly darker — or if there is visible mold growth, then you can assume that the oil has expired. In addition, if the oil has a strong, unpleasant smell, it has gone rancid.

In these cases, it is best to dispose of the vegetable oil in favor of a new bottle. When getting rid of expired oil, be sure to follow the guidelines on how to do so safely and properly. Pouring the oil down your drain is unwise, as it risks clogging your pipes, and pouring it out onto the ground can harm plants and animals that come across it. As such, the best way to throw out vegetable oil is to put it into a sealed container and place it in the trash. If you are lucky, you may also be able to locate a recycling center that can safely transform expired oil into other usable forms.