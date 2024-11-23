Spice Up Your Vegetable Oil With One Dried Ingredient

Vegetable oil can sound bland, but with the right tweak you can turn that store-bought bottle of grease into a flavorful companion for your culinary projects. Whether you use vegetable oil for frying or drop the ingredient into a biscuit batter to bake, vegetable oil is a reliable go-to for chefs around the world. Professional chefs, however, understand that just because an item is packaged one way doesn't mean that this is how it must be used in the kitchen.

You can create flavorful infusions with standard vegetable oil and spices and herbs to impart a different taste to your recipes. For lovers of heat, a few sprinkles of dried peppers are all you need to turn a blank canvas ingredient into a more interesting addition. If you don't have pepper flakes stocked in your cupboards or chile pieces to crush, ground cayenne can also add a bit of heat to your soon-to-be oil infusion. We also love these Korean chile threads if you're building a grocery list.