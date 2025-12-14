Sourdough Vs Whole Wheat Bread: The Nutritional Differences To Know Before Buying Your Next Loaf

In the cult-classic comedy "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" (2010), Scott rhapsodizes about his love for bread: "I could honestly eat it for every meal, or just eat it all the time without even stopping." While we can't recommend non-stop chow-down, some types of bread work to help foodies meet their daily health goals. Breaking down the nutritional benefits of two popular sandwich breads — sourdough and whole wheat — can help consumers determine which offering is better-suited to their dietary needs.

Sourdough is made from flour, salt, and sourdough starter packed with live active yeast cultures (namely Lactobacillus bacteria). As that starter ferments, it creates the acidic byproduct that gives sourdough its signature tangy, "sour" flavor, functionally replacing commercial baker's yeast as a leavening agent. Whole wheat bread is made from a base of wheat flour, and as the "whole" in its title indicates, it contains all the parts of the wheat kernel, including the bran, germ, and endosperm. By comparison, white bread gets stripped of its germ and bran during manufacturing.

Happily, both sourdough and whole wheat breads land in roughly the same ballpark for protein (about 8 grams per 60-gram serving), calories (160-180), fat (1.5 grams), and carbs (30 grams). Although, whole wheat bread is significantly higher in fiber (4 grams per serving versus sourdough's 1.83 grams), which can help promote feeling fuller longer. It's also more nutrient-dense. Sourdough, however, boasts easier digestibility and gut-biome-boosting properties, and is better for blood sugar management.