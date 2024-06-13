When Baking Bread With Whole Wheat, There's A Crucial Tip To Keep In Mind

Baking bread is always a challenging task filled with a lot of rules and a lot of mistakes you can make, and whole wheat bread only adds to that challenge. It seems counterintuitive, since the more natural whole wheat has that feeling of wholesome, rustic simplicity to it, but the unique structure of whole wheat flour makes for a lot of baking complications. White flour is made by removing the germ and bran from whole wheat, which cuts out a lot of the nutrition but also leads to a cleaner taste and softer texture.

Having the germ and bran to deal with is what makes whole wheat so tricky because they add weight and react differently to kneading or water. Essentially, whole wheat changes the calculus of most bread recipes, even if the fundamentals remain the same. It's harder to rise and harder to handle, but there is one extra step you can take that will help you deal with those issues: autolyse.

Autolyse refers to a rest period after you add the water to flour, but before you add other ingredients. You just mix the two until you get a shaggy dough, then leave it for 30-60 minutes without kneading. That rest period is beneficial because the germ and bran in whole wheat causes it to absorb more moisture than white flour and do so more slowly. The autolyse break gives your dough extra time to account for that.