9 Menu Items To Avoid Ordering At Wendy's, According To Customers

Wendy's is great at a lot of things. There's nothing quite as scrumptious as dunking hot fries in a creamy and cold Frosty or taking a bite into Dave's Single — which is easily the best burger on the menu. But as with anything in life, not everything can be a masterpiece. Some Wendy's menu items should be avoided entirely, as they are so bad that you shouldn't so much as look in their direction. Which ones, exactly? Ah, well, we did the research for you (and tried a bunch of them ourselves) so you can leave with a full belly and a happy outcome each time you go. There's no need to waste money on food that's subpar or worse, absolutely inedible.

The following items are based on insights gathered from previous Tasting Table taste tests, our actual experiences eating them, as well as a mix of online reviews and opinions. The problems often stem from issues with the overall flavor of the product, its texture, poor appearance, value, and overall disappointing experiences. For each item, we'll share what we/other Tasting Table writers thought about the food, and interject other customer reviews where applicable; we'll also cover what the biggest complaints are and why you should skip it. Simply avoid these 10 things, and you're bound to have a better experience at the chain fast food restaurant.