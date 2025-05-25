Wendy's Vs McDonald's: Which Fast Food Chain Has The Best Coffee?

If you're staying in a new town or on a road trip and need a quick pick-me-up, fast food coffee can be just the thing you need. While you may love Starbucks' drinks or have a favorite order on Dunkin's secret menu, there's little love out there for other chain coffees. Two of the most popular U.S. fast food chains serving up coffee are McDonald's and Wendy's. They are often found at rest stops, along major highways, or scattered around both large and small towns. I wanted to see which of the two chains had better coffee options.

McDonald's has McCafé, which encompasses a large variety of coffees. Wendy's, on the other hand, only offers about four different types of coffee. To compare the two accurately, I chose similar coffees across both brands. The prices were similar; McDonald's was only $0.46 more expensive than Wendy's.

While tasting, I focused first and foremost on the actual coffee flavor itself. Was it outshined by the other flavors? Was it too strong, or not strong enough? I also noted whether or not the coffee tasted like the description said it would, how all the flavors balanced together, and if there was an aftertaste. Keep reading to find out which chain came out on top!