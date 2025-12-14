The One Ingredient Swap That Turns Regular S'mores Into A Luxurious (And Boozy) Treat

Leonardo's "Mona Lisa." Michelangelo's "David." S'mores. That's right, we consider this treat one of history's greatest works of art. Believed to have been invented by Loretta Scott Crew and first written about in a Girl Scouts magazine almost a century ago, it's acombination so simple, yet so genius: crispy, crunchy, subtly spiced graham crackers; rich, bittersweet chocolate; and sugary, ooey-gooey marshmallow. Add the crisped char of a campfire — or a safely used torch or oven broiler if you're more a fan of the great indoors — and you've got heaven between two crackers. It's hard to believe s'mores could ever get any better. But they sure can.

It's not about messing with perfection, it's about getting creative and further upping the decadence factor. You can upgrade s'mores in a snap by swapping in different luxury ingredients. One of our favorite options is a little boozy: There are so many kinds of alcohol-infused chocolates and marshmallows, using one to make s'mores creates a more complex profile and can introduce unique, exciting flavors. We've rounded up all kinds of dreamy, boozy chocolates for Valentine's Day, but these sweets work any time of the year.

Through them or through marshmallows, you can introduce to your s'mores flavors of red wine, bourbon, rum, or any number of indulgent liqueurs, from raspberry to coffee. There are even options including composed cocktails — imagine s'mores infused with the flavors of a classic old fashioned or dessert-esque white Russian.