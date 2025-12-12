11 Best Speakeasies To Explore In Colorado

Nearly a century has passed since the Prohibition era (the 21st amendment, which ended the U.S. ban on alcohol, was signed into law in 1933), but America's fascination with the "Mad Decade" has far from faded. Something about the 1920s entices us and draws us in, whether we're ruminating on the glitz and glamour of old Hollywood, drooling over dazzling flapper dresses and feathered headpieces, or daydreaming about the romantic, cloak-and-dagger vibes of a speakeasy. These secret bars, which operated covertly during the Prohibition years, were prolific throughout the Roaring Twenties. Although Americans have been able to purchase alcohol again legally for almost 100 years at this point, the allure of clandestine bars and clubs remains strong, and there are countless speakeasies around the world today.

I've lived in Denver, Colorado, since 2018, and have had a blast uncovering the best bars and restaurants around my city and state, including some hideaways that take the phrase "hidden gem" to the next level. There are no hard-and-fast rules for determining what makes a true speakeasy. As a cocktail-bar lover, I'm not going to be mad if an "underground bar" turns out to be a dimly lit lounge with solid drinks. However, for the purpose of creating a list of the best speakeasies across Colorado, I've limited this list to establishments that incorporate some element of a traditional speakeasy, be it a hidden entrance or a password that must be whispered at the door. Venture on to discover some of the most brilliant hidden bars the great state of Colorado has to offer.