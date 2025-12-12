11 Best Speakeasies To Explore In Colorado
Nearly a century has passed since the Prohibition era (the 21st amendment, which ended the U.S. ban on alcohol, was signed into law in 1933), but America's fascination with the "Mad Decade" has far from faded. Something about the 1920s entices us and draws us in, whether we're ruminating on the glitz and glamour of old Hollywood, drooling over dazzling flapper dresses and feathered headpieces, or daydreaming about the romantic, cloak-and-dagger vibes of a speakeasy. These secret bars, which operated covertly during the Prohibition years, were prolific throughout the Roaring Twenties. Although Americans have been able to purchase alcohol again legally for almost 100 years at this point, the allure of clandestine bars and clubs remains strong, and there are countless speakeasies around the world today.
I've lived in Denver, Colorado, since 2018, and have had a blast uncovering the best bars and restaurants around my city and state, including some hideaways that take the phrase "hidden gem" to the next level. There are no hard-and-fast rules for determining what makes a true speakeasy. As a cocktail-bar lover, I'm not going to be mad if an "underground bar" turns out to be a dimly lit lounge with solid drinks. However, for the purpose of creating a list of the best speakeasies across Colorado, I've limited this list to establishments that incorporate some element of a traditional speakeasy, be it a hidden entrance or a password that must be whispered at the door. Venture on to discover some of the most brilliant hidden bars the great state of Colorado has to offer.
Williams & Graham (Denver)
Oxymoronically, Williams & Graham is likely the best-known speakeasy in Denver, and one of the most unique dining experiences in Colorado. To enter the hideaway, patrons step inside an unassuming bookstore and are greeted by a host, who then — surprise! — swings open a rotating wall concealed behind a bookcase to lead customers down a secret hallway to an upscale, atmospheric restaurant. The whole place is a vibe and a half — dim lighting, intimate seating in curtained booths, music quiet enough that visitors can hold a conversation without shouting. However, the ambience alone is not what ensured W&G's omnipresence on "best of" lists since its inception in 2011 — the speakeasy boasts a seriously impressive cocktail program along with some of the best bites in the city.
The bar holds more than 500 liquor selections from all around the world, and patrons may choose from a list of more than 60 creative house cocktails or opt for a custom-crafted libation curated to their likes, dislikes, and current mood. There's a refreshingly robust menu of nonalcoholic options for non-drinkers, and while Williams & Graham is known first and foremost as a cocktail bar, the food is not to be missed. The roasted bone marrow with bacon jam is heavenly, the W&G Classic Burger is a crowd favorite, and I've literally had dreams starring the French fries with malt gastrique and aioli. If you're looking for legitimate Roaring Twenties speakeasy vibes and a can't-go-wrong food and drink menu in Denver, Williams & Graham is the ultimate destination.
(303) 997-8886
3160 Tejon St, Denver, CO 80211
Rabbit Hole (Colorado Springs)
Just over an hour south of Denver, Colorado Springs is the state's second-most-populous city and a huge draw for tourists who flock to the area for stunning natural attractions like the majestic Pike's Peak and the russet-red Garden of the Gods. There are plenty of great food and bar options in the area, and for something off-the-beaten-path, look no further than Rabbit Hole. It's housed in the space that used to be the Colorado Springs morgue, and its entrance is tucked away inside what looks like a casual glass subway stop on Tejon Street.
After descending the stairs, another world awaits. Rabbit Hole leans into a delightful "Alice in Wonderland" schtick with enchanting twinkly lights, psychedelic artwork and decor, and many a nod to the Alice and the Wonderland lore (the food and drink menus are labeled "Eat Me!" and "Drink Me!", respectively.) The food menu leans fancy, but in an unpretentious way — think crispy risotto cakes, truffle mac 'n' cheese, and wild game chili. The drink list is loaded with cleverly named "Alice"-themed libations like Tweedle Dum, The Red Queen, and Mr. Time's Sazerac. If you're Instagram-obsessed, be sure to order one of Rabbit Hole's signature martinis, the White Rabbit: a creamy cocktail topped with a flaming marshmallow.
(719) 203-5072
101 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Bernard's Tiki Room at Arvada Tavern (Arvada)
Few speakeasies of today date back to the actual Prohibition era. However, Arvada Tavern does. This cocktail lounge and restaurant is Arvada's oldest bar, and its original owner, Adrian Kline, was the first to receive a liquor license from the city when Prohibition was repealed in 1933. The bar has endured some rough periods over the years, but its purchase by Mike Huggins and Lenka Jurchelkova in 2012 marked a turning point. By poring over historical archives and connecting with former owners and staff, Huggins and Jurchelkova breathed new life into the storied space while preserving as much of its legendary past as possible.
While Arvada Tavern itself is not concealed from public view, the owners have added a speakeasy element in the form of a nondescript old-fashioned phone booth stationed at the front of the restaurant. The booth conceals a set of stairs leading up to Bernard's Tiki Room, a separate, more intimate space open only on weekends. When asked how the idea for a separate speakeasy space came to fruition, Huggins told 303 Magazine, "You see the phone booth in old pictures and you hear stories about the phone booth. So one night we were drinking after work and I shimmied the phone booth over to where the door was to go upstairs and literally the next day... I cut a hole in it." Swing by Bernard's on Fridays and Saturdays after 6 p.m. to enjoy a live band, cozy atmosphere, and a roster of fabulous, must-try tiki cocktails.
(303) 690-6269
5707 Olde Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO 80002
B&GC (Denver)
Thanks to the internet, it's rare to encounter a truly "hard-to-find" bar these days, but Denver's B&GC maintains an alluring sense of secrecy. With an entrance hidden in the alley behind the Halcyon Hotel in chic Cherry Creek, B&GC (Boys & Girls Club) is arguably one of the best speakeasies in the U.S. The club is located in what used to be the Cherry Creek Post Office, and celebrates "the glory and prosperity of the decades following WWII in America, and America's generation." A dimly-lit interior with cozy booths, tables, and bar seats makes for an atmosphere that manages to feel open and welcoming, yet private at the same time.
B&GC's staff genuinely cares about patron experience. As bartender Matt Samson told Cherry Creek Magazine in 2019, "We always say, 'We don't make cocktails, we create lasting experiences.' We care deeply about the guest's overall experience, with the anticipation of their return." The cocktail menu is innovative, playful, and classy all at once, with everything from longstanding crowd-pleasers to creative seasonal drinks that rotate throughout the year. Those with money to burn can even shell out for a $2500 martini, a cocktail mixed with gold-infused liquor and served with a unique Gnat necklace. The food menu showcases classic upscale bar bites like marinated olives, fresh-shucked oysters, and lamb lollipops. While reservations are not required, they are strongly encouraged, and can only be made by texting the number on B&GC's intriguingly minimalist website.
(720) 925-8598
249 Columbine St, Denver, CO 80206
Social (Fort Collins)
Just over an hour north of Denver lies the charming hamlet of Fort Collins, known for excellent hiking, notable craft beer facilities like New Belgium Brewery, and a delightful historic downtown area. It's here, in Old Town Square — or rather, beneath it — that you'll find Social. The bar's entrance is marked only by a street clock and a staircase descending into the concrete bowels of the city, taking the concept of an "underground bar" to another level. Once inside, the Prohibition era vibes are enhanced by high ceilings, clandestine lighting, old-timey posters, dark red leather booths, and even a framed photo of a 1933 newspaper with the simple headline: "PROHIBITION DEAD."
Social opened up shop in 2013 under the leadership of partner-owners Ty Fulcher and Ryan Houdek. Its cocktail list is created "Death and Company-style": a highly collaborative process inspired by the ultra-hip, world-famous New York speakeasy Death & Co.. The entire first page of the drinks list is comprised of "Social Standards" (the speakeasy's house favorites), followed by seasonal offerings, timeless faves, dessert drinks, whiskey flights, and luxury libations. The food menu is charcuterie-focused, with numerous cheese and meat boards available alongside mouthwatering plates like goat cheese dip, salmon pate, and a Bavarian pretzel. Social aims to serve as a true space for the community and hosts a number of parties and events throughout the year, including an annual Repeal Day blowout to commemorate the end of Prohibition.
(970) 449-5606
1 Old Town Square #7, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Moody's Lounge (Grand Junction)
Western Colorado boasts breathtaking scenery, a thriving wine region, and Grand Junction, a tiny, picturesque town brimming with character and charm. Meander down Main Street, and you'll stumble across quaint coffeehouses, knick-knack-packed souvenir shops, and — if you know what to look for — a relatively nascent little jazz joint called Moody's Lounge. Keep your eyes peeled for the neon dal segno (a musical symbol resembling an elegant capital "S" split in half) signs and make your way down to the mezzanine level of the Kress building for one of Grand Junction's most memorable bar experiences.
Founded by childhood friends Logan Moody and Jim Simons in 2021, Moody's is a vision years in the making. It leans into the Roaring Twenties aesthetic with a classy atmosphere, a bespoke cocktail selection, and frequent live music events. Artisanal libations include everything from tiki cocktails like the Paper Plane to a pisco sour and a cold toddy. Moody's places just as much of an emphasis on food as on drink. Bread service featuring bread from a local bakery is a great place to start, followed by appetizers like "crack fries," poke nachos, and potato croquettes, and if you're still hungry, finish off with a Moody's Tomahawk steak, crispy chicken sandwich, or cavatappi and cheese.
(970) 314-7984
546 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501
The Bookcase and Barber (Durango)
Just 20 miles north of the Colorado-New Mexico border, Durango's quaint downtown locale is straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie. it also happens to be home to one of the most unique book-themed bars in the world. The Bookcase & Barber's space once housed downtown Durango's favorite bookstore, known simply as "The Bookcase." In 2015, new owners Beau and Jenna Black purchased the location and transformed it into an upscale, old-fashioned barbershop... with several twists. Firstly, the Blacks kept the bookshelves up as an homage to the store's roots (barbershop patrons may peruse said books while enjoying a trim or shave), and secondly, they've established a full-blown speakeasy tucked away behind the shelves.
The speakeasy portion of the store requires a password ("Who is Hemingway?") to enter a 1920s-inspired space, which is divvied into two rooms chock-full of old-timey grandeur and personal touches from the owners' lives. The cocktail list is comprised of two sections as well. "The Author's Cocktails" includes recognizable recipes hiding behind the names of famous authors — the Fitzgerald is a gin Rickey, the Faulkner is a mint julep, and so on. "The Stories" section, on the other hand, allows bartending staff to tell unique tales through creations that rotate on a seasonal basis, often incorporating house-made bitters and tonics. Whether you're looking for a quiet space to delve into the newest Freida McFadden or a sophisticated cocktail The Bookcase and Barber is a must-visit in Durango.
(970) 764-4123
601 E 2nd Ave B, Durango, CO 81301
Agua Bendita (Denver)
Though Prohibition was repealed nearly 100 years ago, part of the speakeasy's appeal lies in the feeling of doing something just a little bit illicit, sneaky, or sinful. To curate that feeling, many underground bars aim to recreate the grandeur of the 1920s, but there are other ways to conjure up surreptitious vibes. Enter Agua Bendita. Sequestered away on the first floor of Con Safos on Market Street, Agua Bendita is a one-of-a-kind speakeasy accessed through a Catholic confessional booth. Once through the doors, the Gothic, cathedral-like atmosphere is in full force. Church pews serve as seating, candles occupy every nook and cranny, and religious decor is scattered throughout.
The theme is unique and unexpected, and Agua Bendita — which translates to "holy water" in Spanish — has become quite the hotspot. There's a focus on mezcal cocktails, but those who don't enjoy the smoky, earthy, "clay pot" flavor of mezcal needn't fret. The drink options are plentiful, ever-changing, and sure to have customers of all types singing Hallelujah. Keep an eye on Instagram for fun pop-ups throughout the year (the 2025 Halloween pop-up was ranked as one of the best in Denver). Agua Bendita is decidedly not a laid-back, quiet environment, but if you're looking for fun disco nightclub vibes for a Saturday night in Denver, this is a prime choice.
consafosdenver.com/agua-bendita
1949 Market St, Denver, CO 80202
The Speakeasy (Longmont)
Located between Boulder and Loveland, it's easy to pass through Longmont, Colorado, without a second glance. However, the small town offers some excellent off-the-beaten-path finds, including the aptly named venue, The Speakeasy. Housed in the basement of what was formerly Longmont's historic Imperial Hotel, The Speakeasy was officially opened in 2012, but its story dates back to the 1880s. The grand hotel was originally constructed with interconnecting underground sidewalks, rumored to have been used for bootlegging. The hotel has undergone many transformations, but the tunnel remains, and certainly contributes to The Speakeasy's appeal.
The Speakeasy reinforces its Roaring Twenties theme by way of magnificent chandeliers, the original wood flooring and stone walls, and a resplendent 3D mural of dewdroppers and flappers jiving it up. Its separate "Shotgun Room" features a stage and dance floor to keep the party going during live music events. Patrons may choose from a menu of classic cocktails like the Sazerac, the Aviation, and the Brandy Alexander before wandering into the Shotgun Room for some tunes, exploring the hidden passage, or challenging friends to a game of billiards. The Speakeasy does not serve food, so be sure to grab a bite to eat before popping by this cloak-and-dagger cabaret.
(720) 684-4728
301 Main St, Longmont, CO 80501
Phelanies (Montrose)
Travelers looking to wind down after a day of adventuring in Montrose, Colorado, need look no further than Phelanies. Pronounced like "felonies," the bar's moniker combines the first names of owner/operators Phil and Melanie Freismuth while also serving as a playful nod to the strict laws of Prohibition. The Freismuths opened their first business, Horsefly Brewing, in 2009, and an unprecedented level of success prompted them to establish Phelanies in 2018.
The speakeasy element here comes in the form of a frequently changed password, which can be found on the bar's website or Instagram. Once inside, brick walls, comfortable furniture, and framed "Wanted" posters all lend a chill, cozy overall vibe to the place. Phelanies's menu features an assortment of cocktails prepared with high-quality spirits and locally sourced ingredients wherever possible. The signature drink is the Old Smokey, a play on the Old Fashioned served in a stave-smoked glass with whiskey, sweet smoke, and fire. Food-wise, Phelanies takes a quality over quantity approach — there are only a handful of items on the menu, but you can't go wrong with the duck wontons, petite beef wellingtons, or a classic caprese salad.
(970) 275-7953
19 S Junction Ave, Montrose, CO 81401
Trybal (Denver)
Trybal African Speakeasy opened its doors in October of 2025, and the fledgling concept is already making major waves in the Denver foodie scene. The brainchild of Cameroon-born co-founders Jeff Saneku and Collantine Nkaum, Trybal was created to encourage Denver locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves in African culture, history, art, and food in an upscale environment. Saneku and Nkaum have employed an "African culture knowledge-based entry system" — visitors must head to the Trybal website and correctly answer a question about African culture in order to receive a QR code that enables them to enter (one QR code is required per customer).
The interior of Trybal is jam-packed with stunning murals, weavings, and other artefacts shipped from various African countries. The cocktail selection features carefully crafted libations made with juices and other ingredients that the owners recall from their childhoods , all served in custom African glassware. Naturally, African food is a huge focus. Nkaum's parents owned a restaurant growing up, and many of the recipes come directly from his family in Camaroon — though the owners strive to serve food representative of many different African countries. Sharing family-style plates like jollof rice, bantu salad, and beef, chicken, or shrimp suya is the best way to experience a little bit of everything this incredible new concept has to offer.
(720) 549-4849
1670 Champa St, Denver, CO 80202