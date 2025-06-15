The 10 Best Mezcal Cocktail Recipes For Summer

Regardless of age or student status, it's almost impossible to rid ourselves of the "school's out" mentality of the summer season. We're forced to carry on as if it's just another work day, but the beach won't stop calling our name. We can embrace the summer season even if we're not on a three month long hiatus, and what better way to celebrate than with refreshing mezcal cocktails?

While no cocktails are legally tied to any particular season, there are plenty that silently signify a season or holiday is right around the corner. Dark spirits like a rich bourbon are often associated with the colder months while spring introduces cheerful, floral cocktail garnishes. Mezcal has the versatility to be enjoyed year-round, but it's undoubtedly the spirit of the summer.

The smoky agave based spirit can truly be paired with just about any flavor, and it somehow always seems to work. You'd think with such a powerful nuanced flavor, the recipes would be somewhat limited, but while notoriously smoky, mezcal has a clean taste that acts as a canvas for other aromatics. It has the ability to take on new ingredients and create entirely new flavors. Aside from the infamous margarita, not many classic cocktails feature mezcal or even tequila, but that doesn't mean it's time isn't coming. This season, try one of these ten mezcal cocktails that can take on the summer heat.