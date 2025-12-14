Martha Stewart's Kitchen-To-Garden Setup Is A Game-Changer For Fresh Cooking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martha Stewart is a huge advocate for cooking with fresh vegetables and herbs from a garden. In fact, each of the kitchens at her various properties has access to a garden. Imagine being able to go out to your own carefully curated garden and harvest fresh plants as you need them. Not only will your meals be healthier, but they will also be much more flavorful. Unfortunately, many just don't have space in their kitchen to start an indoor herb garden. If that's the case for you, Stewart has a tip that might make it easier than you think to start one outdoors.

One of the first things to consider before planting a vegetable or herb garden outdoors is where it will be located. If your garden is far from your kitchen or hard to access, you might be discouraged from going outside to get the ingredients you need. Fortunately, Stewart has an amazing solution. In an interview with Frederic Magazine, Stewart said, "I like doorways to the outside so that you can bring things in from the garden to use while cooking."

This is one of Stewart's all-time best kitchen design tips, meant to give you a clear line of sight or direct access to the garden from the kitchen. After all, having easy and quick access to your vegetable or herb garden can make it even more convenient to tend and care for. Plus, you'll be able to grab the ingredients you need much faster as you prep for cooking.