The Simple Mistake That Can Leave Brussels Sprouts Firm And Mushy At The Same Time

When you pull a tray of roasted Brussels sprouts out of the oven, you might find two very different bites staring back at you. Some will collapse on the fork, while others resist with an unwanted, al dente defiance. What has happened is explained by the simple physics of heat applied to disparate sizes. Brussels sprouts, which are selectively-bred cousins of cabbages, may look cute and uniform in the bag, but they're internally inconsistent. A tiny sprout might be loose and airy, whereas a big one is a more mature part of the plant, with tougher, denser layers. When both go on a tray without a plan, you get a disorganized chewing experience, when what you're really going for is a perfectly balanced interplay of tender-crisp.

Cutting widens the gap dramatically. Whole sprouts steam inside as they brown on the outside, and halving a sprout exposes the cut side to the heat and allows direct heat to reach the tight inner leaves, speeding cooking and caramelization. Quartered sprouts are smaller, have even more surface area and will cook the fastest, and so on. When you mix these shapes and sizes, you're mixing different cook times, which guarantees the dreaded double-texture problem. Put simply, this is one of the biggest mistakes ruining your Brussels sprouts.

The way out of this is common-sense simple, but it starts before you reach for the oil or crank up the flavor of your Brussels sprouts with seasoning. It starts with noticing the sprouts themselves and how different they are from one another. Once you're aware of the variety, you can choose cuts that give them an equal chance in the oven, so they stop fighting each other and start roasting into cohesion.