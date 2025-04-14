Crank Up The Flavor Of Roasted Brussels Sprouts With One Simple Seasoning Tip

Adding more wholesome vegetable nutrition to your meal rotation can seem daunting, especially if you aren't even sure when to roast or broil vegetables for the best results. For hearty veggies like Brussels sprouts, roasting is the ideal choice to allow them to fully tenderize in the oven, giving you the choice of how to best season, sauce, and serve them. When roasting Brussels sprouts, it's imperative that you add the seasoning after roasting rather than before to ensure your spices don't burn and get bitter.

There's nothing quite like pulling a pan of freshly roasted Brussels sprouts out of the oven and sprinkling your favorite blend of spices and herbs over everything. Because roasted Brussels sprouts require high heat to tenderize on the inside and crisp on the outside, adding a finishing touch of seasoning is the best bet for the biggest flavor. Rather than let your favorite spice blend potentially burn in the oven, ruining your dish, it's optimal to wait until the Brussels have fully roasted and then put them in a large bowl before tossing with seasonings to evenly coat the vegetables.