Crank Up The Flavor Of Roasted Brussels Sprouts With One Simple Seasoning Tip
Adding more wholesome vegetable nutrition to your meal rotation can seem daunting, especially if you aren't even sure when to roast or broil vegetables for the best results. For hearty veggies like Brussels sprouts, roasting is the ideal choice to allow them to fully tenderize in the oven, giving you the choice of how to best season, sauce, and serve them. When roasting Brussels sprouts, it's imperative that you add the seasoning after roasting rather than before to ensure your spices don't burn and get bitter.
There's nothing quite like pulling a pan of freshly roasted Brussels sprouts out of the oven and sprinkling your favorite blend of spices and herbs over everything. Because roasted Brussels sprouts require high heat to tenderize on the inside and crisp on the outside, adding a finishing touch of seasoning is the best bet for the biggest flavor. Rather than let your favorite spice blend potentially burn in the oven, ruining your dish, it's optimal to wait until the Brussels have fully roasted and then put them in a large bowl before tossing with seasonings to evenly coat the vegetables.
Seasoning your Brussels sprouts
If you weren't already a fan, there are plenty of recipes that will change your mind about Brussels sprouts or give you new ideas to try. Whether your tastes lean sweeter, savory, or even spicy, there's a seasoning blend perfectly tailored to top your roasted Brussels sprouts. As long as you're mindful of seasoning the sprouts after roasting, the sky's the limit for flavor. To really up the taste sensation, it's time to reach beyond simple salt and pepper for an unforgettable dish.
Smoked paprika and chili powder are great to shake over your freshly roasted Brussels if you want to bring the heat. Mix things up with both spice and citrus by tossing your veggies with a generous portion of Tajín. On the lighter side, a touch of Beau Monde seasoning brings a delicate balance of savory flavors with just a bit of sweetness. For something with rich herb and dairy flavors, try tossing your freshly roasted vegetables in a packet of ranch seasoning.