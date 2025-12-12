Joan Crawford Paired Pork Chops With This Tastier Swap For Applesauce

Joan Crawford is known for being a multifaceted Oscar-winning actress, film executive, and dancer, but behind the scenes, she was a dedicated gourmand. In fact, her favorite fruit was one that many modern foodies have never heard of before. In 1965, Crawford was interviewed by Vogue as part of Ninette Lyon's "A Second Fame: Good Food" series, highlighting famous actors' personal recipes. The San Antonio, Texas-born film star let the outlet in on her down-home favorites, and today, we're spotlighting one of her most timeless, dimensional recipes: a reimagination of the classic pork chops and applesauce duo.

Instead of applesauce, Crawford topped her pork chops with fried apple rings. The jazz-age flapper starred in period flicks like "Our Dancing Daughters" (1928) before evolving into complex dramas like "Strange Cargo" (1940), "Mildred Pierce" (1945), and "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?" (1962) – but she never lost her glamour, nor her taste for Southern comfort food. Crawford shared her recipe with the magazine not long before her death in 1977.

Pork chop and applesauce are a classic American combo, artfully riding the intersection of traditional and elevated comfort food. Applesauce's sweetness provides a moisture-packed, subtly spiced complement to the robust savoriness of those meaty chops. In Crawford's approach, the addition of red onions contribute a sharply savory element to the tasting profile, while the dried apple rings lend depth and texture. Here at Tasting Table, we've even stuffed our pork chops with toothy apple chutney to capture that craveable textural element.