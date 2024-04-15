Joan Crawford's Favorite Fruit Was One You May Have Never Heard Of

From a career start in the nightclub industry, Joan Crawford emerged as one of the 20th century's most recognizable movie stars. She wooed audiences with her sophistication and glamour — an image she also took to food. Crawford enjoyed hosting dinner parties, published several recipes, and was drawn to unfamiliar foods.

In fact, even her favorite fruit was obscure: the ugli fruit, a mutation of a tangelo. This citrus is green and covered in wrinkles and off-colored patches, hence its unflattering name. However, the flavor is delightful inside, so Crawford's preference is not a surprise. Similar to the citrusy burst of tangelos, ugli fruit packs a gently tart, lemon-like flavor combined with mouthwatering tropical notes. It is undocumented how the actress enjoyed the citrus, but her affiliation with the fruit has gone down in history. Fans even craft cocktails with ugli fruit in her honor. So, if you ever see this rare citrus on the shelves, think of the acclaimed Hollywood Star.