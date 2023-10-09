If You Love The Citrusy Burst Of Tangerines, You Need To Try Tangelos

Do you ever feel like new types of citrus fruits are constantly hitting the shelves? That's because they exist in a dazzling variety of forms! Nearly 2,500 species and cultivars have been described — and that's no accident. New varieties are created every year, largely through the process of hybridization, which occurs when two different but closely related species or varieties crossbreed with one another.

Citrus plants hybridize frequently, both naturally and through intentional cultivation. Growers are constantly developing new citrus varieties, selectively breeding those that produce fruit that is easy to grow, sturdy, and, of course, delicious. Many popular types, such as the beloved Cara Cara orange, are newfound inventions that only emerged in the last century.

Still, few citrus species are as ancient and ever-evolving as the tangelo (Citrus tangelo). Arising naturally over 3,000 years ago, the tangelo crossbreeds readily and has continued to spawn delectable new types well into the 20th century. With their soft consistency and sweet taste, it's easy to see why citrus fanatics love tangelos. Let's dive into the tasty world of this incredibly flavorful fruit and its many varieties.