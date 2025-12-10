I Tried 15 Store-Bought Christmas Snacks And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping are long gone, and now the Christmas countdown is well on its way. Perhaps you already put up your Christmas tree or have your kitchen stocked with holiday creamers or Trader Joe's winter snacks to enjoy smaller daily moments and ensure you feel a bit of the holiday spirit. But another great way to feel that festive essence is by stocking up on holiday snacks that look and taste like a bit of Christmas in your cabinets.

I went around to find some of the most holly-jolly Christmassy snacks to rank them based on their taste and presentation, and if they delivered a seasonal flavor, appearance, or packaging. I was gobsmacked at the sheer variety of items on the market, so this is really just the tip of the seasonal iceberg. Everything was decent, and nothing was unpleasant, but other items shone because of the sheer merriment and flavor that came through. Join me on my tasting journey — perhaps you'll find something you like or something to add to a stocking (maybe your own!).