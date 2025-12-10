I Tried 15 Store-Bought Christmas Snacks And Ranked Them Worst To Best
Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping are long gone, and now the Christmas countdown is well on its way. Perhaps you already put up your Christmas tree or have your kitchen stocked with holiday creamers or Trader Joe's winter snacks to enjoy smaller daily moments and ensure you feel a bit of the holiday spirit. But another great way to feel that festive essence is by stocking up on holiday snacks that look and taste like a bit of Christmas in your cabinets.
I went around to find some of the most holly-jolly Christmassy snacks to rank them based on their taste and presentation, and if they delivered a seasonal flavor, appearance, or packaging. I was gobsmacked at the sheer variety of items on the market, so this is really just the tip of the seasonal iceberg. Everything was decent, and nothing was unpleasant, but other items shone because of the sheer merriment and flavor that came through. Join me on my tasting journey — perhaps you'll find something you like or something to add to a stocking (maybe your own!).
15. Little Debbie Christmas Tree Vanilla Cakes
I might ruffle some feathers with this one, but the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Vanilla Cakes are bland. They are admittedly adorable and nostalgic — it certainly has that going for it. But flavor-wise, there's not much happening. It's non-existent, really. It's plain and maybe a touch sweet; that's about all I can garner from the flavor profile.
I can, however, feel the sponginess from the cake, a little creaminess from the center, and then the slight crunch of the green sprinkles. The exterior coating melts on your fingers in the two seconds it takes to lift it to your mouth to take a bite, leaving you with a waxy, greasy residue. There are plenty of other foods that are more captivating. These are cute and festive, but this Little Debbie treat just can't compete with anything else on this list — sorry to the Lil Deb stans out there!
14. Oreo Christmas Snowballs
Oreo has some seasonal cookie items, but I thought the Oreo Snowballs were interesting because they're not cookies at all. Instead, Oreo transcends into the world of chocolate with a treat that has a milk chocolate exterior and a creme-and-cookie-bit-filled center. The snowballs are individually wrapped in blue and white snowflake foil and are beautifully housed in their plastic packaging, which comes in the shape of a snowflake. The chocolate itself has a snowflake design stamped on it, so the packaging and appearance are quite captivating.
It looks exactly like it's advertised, which is a rare feat. Once I bit into it, though, it's like a wave of sweetness. The milk chocolate is mild in comparison to the sugary, rich interior. The small crunchy cookie bits offer a texture break from the creaminess of everything. It delivers what it promises and has more intrigue than the Christmas tree cakes, but Oreo's Snowballs are a bit one-note and sweet to go any higher.
13. Snack Factory White Crème and Peppermint Pretzel Crisps
I'm familiar with Snack Factory, and I like the brand's Dark Chocolate Drizzlers or even the classic pretzels. But the Christmas White Crème and Peppermint Pretzel Crisps aren't as impressive. I don't dislike white chocolate, but I tend to find it bland compared to other candy or chocolate coatings. I set this aside and can appreciate the milky, melt-in-your-mouth flavor which comes from non-fat dry milk and whole milk. However, the peppermint aspect leaves much to be desired.
The crushed peppermint morsels offer some crunch, but it isn't too noticeable given that the pretzel crisp is crunchy enough. Sometimes I can taste a touch of mint, but most times not. So, this doesn't taste as holiday-ish as you'd think and could benefit from a drop of peppermint extract in the crème itself. The pretzels don't provide much seasonal flavor and are more one-dimensional than I was anticipating, so they receive the 13th position. That said, they're fun if you want to put them out on a Christmas movie marathon snack platter.
12. MadeGood Organic Crunchy Hot Cocoa Cookie Bites
I've tried MadeGood's granola bites and enjoyed those, so I was interested to try the holiday-themed mini hot cocoa cookies. The organic, crunchy cookie bites deliver the crisp texture they advertise, but lack flavor, whether that's from cocoa or chocolate. The little white vanilla chips, which are so clearly defined in the photo, are tiny and practically invisible in the miniature treats themselves. To really deliver on the hot cocoa moniker, they'd need mini marshmallows rather than vanilla chips; otherwise, it's merely crunchy chocolate cookies.
It's nice that the mini cookies are gluten-free, nut-free, and organic, if you are seeking more inclusive seasonal treats for your lunch box or snack drawer. But given that I am ranking all these eats on flavor, festiveness, and appearance, they don't hit the mark. I'll place them just above the Snack Factory crisps because the texture is compelling; they are uniquely crunchy and could be fun as a "cereal" of sorts. Open a baggie, add them to a small bowl with some milk, and eat them with a spoon.
11. Little Debbie Christmas Tree Brownies
I like the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Brownies, shaped as pine trees with mini candies posing as Christmas lights. The lights appear smashed on all the brownies, though, which is a bummer for the aesthetics. The brownie is thin yet dense, moist, and fudgy with a cocoa-y taste. The thick layer of green frosting doesn't taste like much (except sugar), while the candy lights offer a slight chocolate crunch. If you like fudgy brownies, this is a good and whimsical option.
The Little Debbie Christmas Tree Brownies rank higher than the brand's cake counterpart because they at least have a modicum of flavor compared to none at all. The trees lack dimension compared to other items on this list, but they're more festive and tasty than the MadeGood Hot Cocoa Cookie Bites. I'd also like to point out that, on the brownie packaging, Santa is eating the brand's Oatmeal Creme Pies (which I used to eat regularly in high school along with Nutty Buddies), so it seems the big man himself isn't a fan either.
10. Pop-Tarts Frosted Marshmallow Hot Cocoa
I'm a Pop-Tarts fan; I grew up on them and even tried the Pop-Tarts ice cream sandwiches when they debuted in mid-2025. These Frosted Marshmallow Hot Cocoa toaster pastries smell chocolatey, but I wouldn't say they're hot cocoa-y. Apparently, this flavor is hard to achieve, as MadeGood had a similar issue. The flavor itself teeters between sugary and mildly chocolatey, while the icing is sweet, thick, and snappy as you bite into it. The tarts themselves seem really thin, a lot thinner than I remember them being.
While the flavor isn't too jolly-inducing, I was shocked and impressed to see the designs on the Pop-Tarts, as that was totally unexpected. They are fun and whimsical. Generally, I'd be more motivated to eat a Pop-Tart (either freshly hot and toasted or straight from the package) than the Little Debbie brownie, based on taste alone. I wouldn't repurchase it, but it's cool to have around for the holidays.
9. RXBAR Gingerbread Protein Bars
RXBAR protein bars come in a range of flavors, many of which I've had before. Therefore, I wanted to see how the seasonal gingerbread offering held up. These are made with dates, egg whites, cashews, almonds, allspice, ginger, sea salt, and natural flavors; this blend provides a lightly spiced flavor with a pliable base and chunky nuts. The texture is nice, a balance of the soft bar and then a crunchiness from the nuts. There is a hint of spice, particularly when you let the bar linger on your tongue for a moment, but it's not as prominent as I want. They are also a bit greasy.
While the RXBARs are perfectly tasty and edible, I want more of those seasonal flavors to come out. If this were just an RXBAR taste test, I'd confidently say that the spices provide an uplift compared to others I've tried, but again, this ranking revolves around Christmas flavors and appearances. The protein bars are more spiced and interesting compared to the Pop-Tarts (and I would reach for them way more frequently), but the next item has a smidge more Christmas flavor.
8. Drizzilicious Holiday Gingerbread Rice Cake Bites
I spotted two Drizzilicious seasonal offerings: the gingerbread and the peppermint. I went with the former based on personal preference, as a spice and gingerbread fiend. I've only had Drizzilicious once before and don't really remember it, so this was a fresh start, and they are pretty good! They are tiny rice cakes with that airy yet slightly crisp texture you'd expect in rice cakes. The gingerbread flavor is mild (the ingredients only note that there are "spices" and cinnamon) but quite tasty.
The mini rice cakes have a tasty drizzle that brings a hint of sweetness and a creamy taste to the bite, while the green and red sprinkles give it a crunch. While not the most potent holiday flavor or striking holiday appearance, these treats finally make it into the "yes, I'd repurchase" part of the ranking. These snacks are vegan and gluten-free, made with rice flour, quinoa, chia, flax, and other ingredients. They deliver that lightly spiced ginger-ish flavor and are festive thanks to those sprinkles. I ate the whole bag in about three days.
7. Lindt Christmas Mini Teddy Bear Chocolates
The Lindt Christmas mini chocolate bears are adorable, to say the least. Just look at that little face. You'll get five small bears with a hollow center that are wrapped in foil; each comes attached to a beautifully decorated perforated piece of cardboard, which you can tear off to place as a stocking stuffer. Once unwrapped, the bear is wonderfully detailed with a smiling face, arms, feet, ears, and even the brand name on its belly.
I'm not typically a huge milk chocolate fan, but I can go for a high-quality one. These Lindt cuties are made with sugar, cocoa butter, milk, and some other ingredients. The bear has a soft, luscious mouthfeel that melts against the heat of your tongue. Although they don't provide any seasonal flavor, the packaging and visual elements are incredibly Christmassy and smile-inducing enough to give it the top mark thus far.
6. Dunkin' Donuts Christmas Box O' Chocolates
I've gone to Dunkin' for countless tastings, from ranking hot drinks on the menu to various breakfast sandwiches. But this time, I didn't physically go to the store, I got the Box O' Chocolates from Target. The sweets come in a little cardboard box with three flavors: brownie batter, cookie butter, and holiday cake batter. The packaging doesn't indicate how many pieces you get, but the nutrition facts show that there are four servings that include three pieces — so, according to math, that's 12 chocolates. But what you end up getting is three cake batters, three cookie butters, and then six brownie batters, rather than an even amount.
As it were, my favorites are the holiday cake batter and cookie butter because they are more interesting and along the lines of holiday flavors. I like the cake batter's green and red sprinkles that add a slight crunch, while the cookie butter has the lightly spiced flavor you associate with the spread. The brownie batter has a mild chocolate flavor with a viscous consistency, but it is the most bland of the bunch. This chocolate set is a fantastic gift idea for a Dunkin' lover and ranks slightly higher than Lindt because of the merry flavors and packaging.
5. Goldfish Holiday Peppermint Cocoa Graham Cookies
The limited-edition Snoopy peppermint cocoa Goldfish grahams were hard to find. At first, they were sold out, but I managed to snag them on my second day of looking. The treats come in the shape of the classic Goldfish, Snoopy's head, and Snoopy's paw, and when you open the bag, it has a peppermint essence that wafts from it. The texture of the grahams is quite crisp and firm with a mainly cocoa flavor, and a light peppermint note makes you want to keep coming back for more.
These are delicious and perfect for snacks, picnics, and entertaining. Like the Drizzilicious, they are easily snackable — I already ate them all. The Snoopy Goldfish peppermint cocoa grahams are the best Christmas snack so far because of the adorable seasonal Snoopy packaging, the shapes of the graham themselves, and that mint chocolate flavor to round it out.
4. Merci Assortment of European Chocolates
If you're a sucker for a good chocolate (particularly a European one made in Germany), you can't go wrong with the Merci Assortment of European Chocolates. It comes with 20 pieces and eight flavors, ranging from marzipan covered in dark chocolate to solid creamy milk chocolate. The chocolates are beautifully presented in a chic cardboard packaging, and each chocolate is individually wrapped. Open it up on the perforated lines and place it on the holiday table for people to grab, or give it as a Christmas gift, which I think many people would appreciate.
I like how each chocolate also comes with two distinct pieces that you can easily snap in half. The presentation, taste, and quality of the chocolate are superior to anything else I've had up to this point, which gives Merci a top score. If this ranking were judged purely on taste alone, the assortment would get second place, but we can't forget the Christmas factor here. My top three picks get progressively more Christmassy, with more wintery, seasonal packaging, flavors, and shapes.
3. Walker's Shortbread Festive Shapes Holiday Cookies
Shortbread cookies are associated with Christmastime, often with festive sprinkles adhered to them, but they also come in seasonal shapes. That's what we see with Walker's shortbread in the "festive shapes" version. These buttery treats are made in Scotland and come in jolly forms like stars, pine trees, bells, and Santa Claus. The ingredients are wonderfully minimal: wheat flour, butter, sugar, and salt.
These really hit the spot. They are buttery and firm, but still delicate, so that they break in your mouth — and unfortunately, they also break in the packaging. In one sleeve (there are two total), seven out of 12 were broken. It's hard to say at what point in transit this occurred, whether that was on the long-haul flight from Scotland or on the delivery to my house, but it leaves you feeling disappointed when you're placing a broken-in-three-pieces Santa out for guests. The rich taste is so splendid and comforting, and the packaging and shapes are wonderfully wintery, though, and deserving of third place.
2. M&S Magical Gingerbread Musical House
If this ranking were based on exterior packaging alone, the Marks & Spencer Magical Gingerbread Musical House cookies would take the cake. They come in an adorable tin gingerbread house that you can reuse as a Christmas decoration for years to come. The tin has a music box that my toddler discovered immediately and proceeded to play with. As for the flavor, the cookies taste like butter shortbread cookies at first. Then, as you chew and swallow, the gingerbread essence comes to the forefront.
The ingredients contain molasses and ground ginger, so that's about as gingerbread-y as it gets. It isn't potent, but it certainly delivers a better seasonal taste than some of the others on this list. Luckily, only a couple of the gingerbread cookies appeared broken. For those ones, simply crush them and add them as a festive touch to your morning cup of joe. Everything about these magical gingerbread people fits what I'm looking for in a seasonal treat.
1. Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark
I am already a big fan of the Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark. I have eaten it before, but it also comes in a milk chocolate option. I know that I prefer dark, so that's what I bought. These limited-edition treats are perfectly balanced. They have a bottom layer of bittersweet dark chocolate topped with a layer of white chocolate that has tiny peppermint pieces — this gives the sweets a happy crunch to juxtapose the velvety, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate.
The not-too-sweet chocolates are a blend of decadent, winter-associated taste and merry looks. The natural peppermint flavor provides a noticeable mintiness that beats out the gingerbread cookies. If you put both out on a table, I'd reach for the Ghirardelli first. The bite-sized chocolates are worthy of adding to your Christmas table or using as a stocking stuffer. Plus, you can get the milk chocolate version if you like that flavor more.
Methodology
There are so many Christmas items that you can find at various stores, and this list barely touches the tip of the wintery iceberg. For this ranking, I wanted to consider things that went beyond just Christmas shapes (like holiday-shaped Ritz crackers) and included seasonal flavors; you will see a mix of both on this list. The holiday-shaped items were deemed more Christmassy — i.e., Little Debbie, Lindt bears, or Walkers shortbread cookies — items that people might already inherently associate with the holiday.
I gathered my items and tried them over a couple of days, so I wasn't totally overwhelmed by sugar. I ranked them based on a few important factors. The taste, of course, plays a huge part. I wanted items that taste good and are not too sugary; if they had seasonal flavors, the flavor notes needed to be evident. I also factored in the perceived festiviness of the snack's appearance or packaging and whether it inspired any kind of holiday joy to eat or look at them. Presentation, texture, and the overall execution of the product come up as well. The higher-ranking items were flavorful and festive, while the lower-ranking products were overly sweet, bland, or not too jolly.