10 Mistakes You Should Avoid Making With Mulled Wine

When it's cold outside, and you're looking for cozy ways to stay warm inside — and celebrate the holiday season — there are few beverages that are more warming and comforting than mulled wine. Red wine itself is a cozy beverage, but once you infuse it with warming spices and citrus and serve it hot, it becomes even more deliciously indulgent.

Although it seems pretty simple to make mulled wine (after all, you're just simmering some red wine with spices, right?), there are some mistakes you'll want to avoid to ensure that your batch turns out as good as it can possibly be. As a WSET Level 3-certified wine writer, I've listed some of the most common mistakes people make with mulled wine. By taking a closer look, you can better ensure that you don't make these mistakes yourself — and you'll guarantee that everyone will be asking for a second glass of your mulled wine. Then, check out some of the best tips for serving mulled wine this winter and the best unexpected ingredients to add to mulled wine.