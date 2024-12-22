14 Unexpected Ingredients To Add To Mulled Wine

When the temperature drops, and you're in the mood for a beverage, there's nothing more warming and comforting than mulled wine. When wine, spices, and citrusy aromatics come together in a pot and get cooked to warm perfection, the result is the ideal winter drink. Mulled wine works whether you're sitting by the fire with your family or hosting a festive get-together. But why settle for an average pot when you can make one that feels a little more special and out of the ordinary?

Advertisement

That's why I've collected this list of unconventional ingredients to add to your mulled wine. As a wine writer who is WSET Level-3 certified, I've created a guide to some nontraditional additions you may want to include in your next batch. Cinnamon, cloves, and oranges may be your go-to additions, but some less common spices, fruits, and even types of wine can make an unforgettable mulled wine this winter. So, turn on the stove, grab a cutting board, and get ready to get as cozy as possible. One nontraditional cup of mulled wine coming up!