A Touch Of Bourbon Will Take Your Mulled Wine To The Next Level

Mulled wine is a timeless, crowd pleasing beverage that finds itself at home as easily at intimate gatherings as it does at large celebrations. With a sweet, fruity flavor and a warming, spice-filled aroma, it's hard to think of a time when anyone could be tired of the drink. That said, it's always fun to mix things up and we have a suggestion to do just that. For an extra special kick that will make your mulled wine taste brand new, all you need to do is add a splash of bourbon.

Adding a hard liquor to your mulled wine is nothing revolutionary; in fact, we recommend doing so with rum in our classic cozy mulled wine recipe. The difference here is that bourbon is uniquely suited to make the flavors already found in mulled wine shine even brighter. Tasting notes in bourbon include the likes of citrus, baking spices, and confectionery flavors like vanilla or even chocolate. When added to mulled wine, these notes enhance the existing presence of ingredients like orange, cinnamon, cloves, and sugar — not to mention any deeper flavors found in the wine itself. Essentially, bourbon can act like an amplifier for your wine, all while infusing it with a characteristic boozy bite.