The Blender Hack For Delicious Homemade Apple Juice In Minutes

When it comes to juices, apple juice reigns supreme with both kids and adults. Per Statista, 69% of Americans call apple juice their favorite. But not all apple juices are created equal. Some contain more added sugar than others, as well as a list of ingredients you may not be able to pronounce. The only real way to control what you guzzle down is to make it yourself, and it might surprise you to learn it is easier than you think and doesn't require a juicer.

As for what apples you use to make your juice, it really depends on your taste buds. If you like apple juice that is on the sweeter side, stick with a Fuji apple or even a Honey Crisp or Red Delicious. However, if you are more a fan of a juice with a little bit of sour tang to it, you may want to opt for a Granny Smith or Pink Lady. The rule of thumb is if you like to eat them, chances are you will like them as juice.