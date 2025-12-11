You're Just A Can Of Cinnamon Rolls Away From A Tasty Breakfast Trifle
There are some vintage desserts that have just fallen out of favor. From tapioca pudding and show-stopping Jell-O treats to ambrosia and Watergate salad, there is no shortage of treats that are, frankly, better left in the past. Trifle is not one of them.
Trifles are very easy to make and are quite versatile. All you need to make them is some sort of cakey layer and toppings. A Black Forest-inspired trifle, for one, is perfect for chocolate, cherry, and kirsch enthusiasts, while a traditional British trifle made with sliced vanilla cake, raspberries, and sherry is perfect for a special (and booze-worthy) occasion. However, you aren't just relegated to turning your trifle into a dessert. With the help of store-bought cinnamon rolls, you can have a brunch-worthy trifle ready in no time.
Start by baking your canned cinnamon rolls according to the directions on the package. Once the rolls are sufficiently cooled, it's time to assemble your dessert. Alternate between layers of cubed cinnamon rolls and your mix-ins of choice. A thick, maple-sweetened custard would give your dessert French toast vibes, while layers of sticky, cinnamon-spiced pecans would really highlight the spicy undertones of the cinnamon rolls.
An easy way to give your breakfast a dessert twist
Although there are no real rules for what can and can't go into your trifle, there are some important things you should keep in mind when assembling it ahead of your gathering. For one, trifle is not a treat that can sit around for long; the rolls will get soggy and mushy, especially if you're adding wet ingredients like compote, berries, or whipped cream. As such, you'll want to prepare only the portion you plan to eat or serve; leave your layers separate and assemble a second helping later.
There is also an art to stacking the ingredients in your serving dish. Generally speaking, trifles are assembled in large bowls or serving dishes — perfect for achieving those signature, defined layers. The trick to layering a trifle is to always start with a cream base (be it whipped cream or pudding), the rolls, and then the toppings. This will leave you with an even bottom layer and flat surface on which to lay your cubed cinnamon roll pieces.