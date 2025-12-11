You're Just A Can Of Cinnamon Rolls Away From A Tasty Breakfast Trifle

There are some vintage desserts that have just fallen out of favor. From tapioca pudding and show-stopping Jell-O treats to ambrosia and Watergate salad, there is no shortage of treats that are, frankly, better left in the past. Trifle is not one of them.

Trifles are very easy to make and are quite versatile. All you need to make them is some sort of cakey layer and toppings. A Black Forest-inspired trifle, for one, is perfect for chocolate, cherry, and kirsch enthusiasts, while a traditional British trifle made with sliced vanilla cake, raspberries, and sherry is perfect for a special (and booze-worthy) occasion. However, you aren't just relegated to turning your trifle into a dessert. With the help of store-bought cinnamon rolls, you can have a brunch-worthy trifle ready in no time.

Start by baking your canned cinnamon rolls according to the directions on the package. Once the rolls are sufficiently cooled, it's time to assemble your dessert. Alternate between layers of cubed cinnamon rolls and your mix-ins of choice. A thick, maple-sweetened custard would give your dessert French toast vibes, while layers of sticky, cinnamon-spiced pecans would really highlight the spicy undertones of the cinnamon rolls.