The Layering Tip That Will Take Your Trifle To New Heights

Originating in 18th century England, the trifle is a decadent dessert that is impressive in both taste and appearance. Today, the dessert is well loved as a tried and true classic in the U.K., and has found its place in the heart of Southern cooking in the United States as a decorative centerpiece at the end of a meal. The dessert combines cake, fruit, custard, and sometimes jelly, which is layered repeatedly and topped with cream, fruit, or nuts.

The dessert's name, which means "something of little importance," effectively describes how easy it is to make a trifle — Paul Hollywood suggests that beginners make it. Typically, a trifle is made by creating a base layer of cake pieces soaked with alcohol, then adding a layer of fruit, followed by a layer of custard, and so on. However, the rules are not rigid when it comes to making trifles. Switching the order of layers so that the base layer is cream instead of cake can make a trifle even easier to assemble and puts a fun spin on the classic appearance of a trifle.

The best part about making a trifle is how customizable the dessert is. Flavors can vary from plain cream and strawberries to cherry and pistachio; as such, the layering for this dessert is equally customizable. At the end of the day, regardless of if the first layer is cream or cake, all a trifle needs to do is look pretty and taste lovely.