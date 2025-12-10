Combine These 2 Panera Bread Fan Favorites For A Satisfying, Warm Meal

Online foodies won't soon forget the TikTok-viral Panera Asiago bagel topped with mac and cheese hack (swoon). Now, we're back with another when-worlds-collide Panera duo that cranks the comfort food dial to 11: Combine Panera's mac and cheese with its creamy tomato soup. That velvety cheese sauce, toothy shell pasta, and bright, luscious tomato soup come together for a hearty, warming, savory meal that's totally vegetarian — way cozier than a meatless salad, and more filling than a cup of black bean soup.

To assemble, simply mix both elements together, adding as much or as little of each ingredient as you please. For a balanced, soup-like texture, order a small mac and cheese and a cup of soup (or, for a larger portion, a large mac and a bowl of soup). Or, if you prefer a less-soupy richness, order a large mac and a cup of tomato soup.

Bonus points if you order a bread bowl on the side, in which to assemble your soup-mac. The inner "cap" of that bread bowl can even be used for dunking in the cheesy shells as you eat. Plus, once the bowl is empty, all that bread will have soaked up the tomato soup and white cheddar cheese sauce for a moist, flavorful finisher to the meal. If you happen to have an indoor herb garden, some fresh thyme, oregano, or sage would up the elevated ante. For omnivores, a pinch of crumbled bacon would take this cozy combo to smoky, savory stardom.