Make Canned Tomato Soup Ultra-Satisfying With A One-Ingredient Upgrade

Although a bowl of warm tomato soup is always a cozy and soul-nourishing meal, it's not particularly hearty. When made from scratch, you can augment it with roasted veggies and lentils for an element of satiety, but when you're grabbing your favorite brand of store-bought tomato soup from the pantry, a big cooking project is likely not what you have in mind. The base of many canned tomato soups is a blend of tomatoes and water, enhanced with a few other ingredients (such as flour and sugar) for texture and flavor. On its own, canned tomato soup almost always benefits from additions that boost its flavor and nutritional profile. Adding bacon gives you a one-ingredient delicious upgrade.

Bacon makes everything better, as the saying goes. When added to canned tomato soup, it amplifies the flavor with its salty and smoky notes. It also provides an element of fullness that was missing previously because tomato soups don't contain much fat unless they're specifically made to be creamy by the inclusion of cream or milk — and even then, the fat content is pretty low. Bacon, on the other hand, has plenty of fat. It can turn tomato soup into a richer, more satisfying meal.