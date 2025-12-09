Avoid Ordering This Basic Breakfast Item From Panera Bread, It's A Total Miss

Panera Bread has a vast menu with numerous sandwiches, salads, and soups. As its name implies, Panera is also a bakery, cranking out fresh loaves for elaborate panini and breakfast toasts. Since bread is purportedly its strong suit, you'd think a menu item like avocado toast would be a safe bet. Surprisingly, the chain's Classic Avo is one of the breakfast items to avoid ordering at all costs.

Panera Bread's Classic Avo features a chunky avocado spread over a toasted slice of Country Rustic Sourdough, topped with everything bagel seasoning, salt and pepper. At the low cost of $3.99, the avocado toast seemed worth the price at first glance. But one bite was all it took to change our taste tester's mind. The toast itself was rough and rock-hard, putting the roof of our taste tester's mouth in danger of ripping off with every bite. The chunks of avocado in the spread were underripe, making for a really unpleasant contrast between the hard chunks and the thin, hardly-velvety spread.

Avocado has a neutral flavor, relying on its creaminess to act as the luxurious foundation for flavorful seasonings. Unfortunately, however, the everything bagel seasoning was bland. It was sesame and poppyseed-forward with not even a hint of the garlic and onion granules that usually give the blend its zingy, aromatic pop. Since Panera's avocado toast missed the mark on every single element, we can't even fathom spending under $5 on it.