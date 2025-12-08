What Zaxby's And Raising Cane's Have In Common

There is a new front opening in the fast food chicken wars, and Raising Cane's and Zaxby's are leading the fight. You may not have realized it, but the chicken sandwich battle is so 2019; the new chicken trend in restaurants is tenders. In the past year KFC, McDonald's, and Wendy's have all rolled out new or improved chicken tenders. But when it comes to fast food chicken tenders, Raising Cane's and Zaxby's loom largest because both chains have made their names on them from the start. In fact the two are so similar, that some people seem to think they're actually the same company. While that isn't the case, the two chains are similar in a way that makes one think there has been a lot of mutual influence.

Both are '90s babies and relatively young as far as major fast food brands go. Zaxby's was founded in Statesboro, Georgia in 1990; Raising Cane's was founded six years later in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After years of regional growth both chains exploded in the late 2010s as chicken was taking over the fast food world. While Zaxby's was the far larger chain going into 2020, its growth has slowed and it has only added about 50 locations since then, for a total of 969 at the end of 2024. During that same period Raising Cane's has exploded, more than doubling its unit count to over 900 locations itself.