Raising Cane's Is Opening 11 New Locations During November, Including A First-Ever Spot In One State

While beloved restaurants like Wendy's and Outback Steakhouse are closing down numerous locations, others seem to be popping up in their place. New Raising Cane's locations have been opening up across the country, and the chain is set to open 11 new storefronts in November 2025 alone. If you love chicken fingers, then Raising Cane's is where you want to be this fall.

After opening its first restaurant in Baton Rouge in 1996, Raising Cane's has gone on to become one of the fastest-growing chain restaurants in 2025. Spreading nationwide, the 11 new restaurant locations are opening up across seemingly every region of the continental United States, including a single location in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Taylorsville, Utah; Kentwood, Michigan; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois, each. There are also four new stores popping up across California — located in Los Angeles, Morgan Hill, Victorville, and Salinas — and the first-ever Raising Cane's in Idaho is set to grace the state in Meridian, a suburb of Boise, by the middle of November.

The new Virginia Beach and Los Angeles locations are already up and running, while the others are set to open at some point later this month. But don't worry, if you're not in the U.S., that doesn't mean you can't get a bite of the famous chicken tenders. The company has over 40 locations across the Middle East and will head across the pond to London by the end of 2026.