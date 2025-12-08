The Unconventional Breakfast That's Worth A Spoon

When somebody says "breakfast food," a Western mind automatically jumps to eggs, pancakes, cereal, and the like. Many of our breakfasts are cold, few of them contain vegetables, and they're often geared more toward convenience, intended to provide a quick energy boost while we're rushing out the door. Something that rarely makes it onto an American breakfast table, though, is soup. A huge favorite for lunches and dinners, especially during the colder parts of the year, soup is largely overlooked in the mornings. Venture East on the world map, however, and you'll find that soup is considered a beloved breakfast staple.

Breakfast soups have a fascinating history, and they're a standard part of the morning daypart in many Asian countries. You're probably familiar with miso soup, which is part of the quintessential Japanese breakfast, or pho from Vietnam, where it's the most popular dish to serve as the first meal of the day. The standard American breakfast choices are normally high in sugar, fat, sodium, and calories, which can become a problem long-term. Many soups, on the other hand, are much more nutritious and provide the kind of variety in veggies that leads to better health outcomes.

According to the CDC, only 10% of adults managed to meet the recommended veggie intake in 2019. Introducing soups as a breakfast item could change that. They're so easy to pack, some varieties are full of fiber, and they can be cooked in a large pot (or even slow cooker) ahead of time, then eaten throughout the whole week.