The Unconventional Breakfast That's Worth A Spoon
When somebody says "breakfast food," a Western mind automatically jumps to eggs, pancakes, cereal, and the like. Many of our breakfasts are cold, few of them contain vegetables, and they're often geared more toward convenience, intended to provide a quick energy boost while we're rushing out the door. Something that rarely makes it onto an American breakfast table, though, is soup. A huge favorite for lunches and dinners, especially during the colder parts of the year, soup is largely overlooked in the mornings. Venture East on the world map, however, and you'll find that soup is considered a beloved breakfast staple.
Breakfast soups have a fascinating history, and they're a standard part of the morning daypart in many Asian countries. You're probably familiar with miso soup, which is part of the quintessential Japanese breakfast, or pho from Vietnam, where it's the most popular dish to serve as the first meal of the day. The standard American breakfast choices are normally high in sugar, fat, sodium, and calories, which can become a problem long-term. Many soups, on the other hand, are much more nutritious and provide the kind of variety in veggies that leads to better health outcomes.
According to the CDC, only 10% of adults managed to meet the recommended veggie intake in 2019. Introducing soups as a breakfast item could change that. They're so easy to pack, some varieties are full of fiber, and they can be cooked in a large pot (or even slow cooker) ahead of time, then eaten throughout the whole week.
Soups are the warming breakfast we all deserve
One of the best things about soups is the variety. If you love a big breakfast, you can start the day with a thick, hearty soup rich in protein, such as the fishy Burmese breakfast stew that's served with hard-boiled eggs. For a more Western option, a creamy chicken spinach soup would be a delicious pick. If your stomach prefers something lighter first thing in the morning, go for a thinner soup, like simplified ramen noodles. Love yourself a sweet breakfast? Puréed carrot and pumpkin soups are on the sweeter side, and you can even add a drizzle of honey to enhance the flavor.
Although soups mainly spotlight vegetables, they can also be made with certain types of fruit. There's the sweet blueberry soup that's a Scandinavian breakfast staple or a sour cherry soup hailing from Hungary, normally served cold. There are only so many different ways to prepare eggs, toast, or cereal, but with soups, you're unlikely to ever run out of ideas. Variety ensures we don't get bored with breakfast. So, even though the concept of a breakfast soup might still be new for you, do give it a try. You'll quickly realize that eating a warming bowl first thing in the morning has unmatched levels of comfort, giving you a boost for the day ahead.