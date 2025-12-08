Why It's Such A Big Mistake To Store Food In The Fridge With Parchment Paper

Unlike with an oven or microwave, you don't tend to worry too much about what kind of materials you put into the fridge. After all, nothing is going to catch fire. Even so, you might want to reconsider wrapping food in parchment paper when storing it in the fridge.

In an interview with Tasting Table, founder of Healthy Fitness Meals Rena Awada explains this is one of the mistakes people make with parchment paper. "The problem is that parchment absorbs moisture. In the fridge, it softens and can even glue itself to your food."

Parchment paper is made by coating cellulose paper with a very thin layer of food-safe silicone. This is what gives it a non-stick coating that's suitable for use in the oven, and what differentiates it from other kitchen papers such as wax paper.

This silicone layer does make parchment paper water resistant, but it's not completely waterproof. The paper will break down with prolonged exposure to the moisture in food or the moist air in the refrigerator. Some brands only add the coating to one side of the parchment paper, which you'll notice is shinier, leaving the other side plain. However, even if the parchment paper is coated on both sides, it's still not the best option for the fridge.