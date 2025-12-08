Why It's Such A Big Mistake To Store Food In The Fridge With Parchment Paper
Unlike with an oven or microwave, you don't tend to worry too much about what kind of materials you put into the fridge. After all, nothing is going to catch fire. Even so, you might want to reconsider wrapping food in parchment paper when storing it in the fridge.
In an interview with Tasting Table, founder of Healthy Fitness Meals Rena Awada explains this is one of the mistakes people make with parchment paper. "The problem is that parchment absorbs moisture. In the fridge, it softens and can even glue itself to your food."
Parchment paper is made by coating cellulose paper with a very thin layer of food-safe silicone. This is what gives it a non-stick coating that's suitable for use in the oven, and what differentiates it from other kitchen papers such as wax paper.
This silicone layer does make parchment paper water resistant, but it's not completely waterproof. The paper will break down with prolonged exposure to the moisture in food or the moist air in the refrigerator. Some brands only add the coating to one side of the parchment paper, which you'll notice is shinier, leaving the other side plain. However, even if the parchment paper is coated on both sides, it's still not the best option for the fridge.
Alternative methods for wrapping food in the fridge
There are plenty of alternatives to parchment paper when it comes to wrapping food for the fridge, many of which you will already have to hand. Wax paper is often confused for parchment paper, but the two differ in their coating. Wax paper, as the name suggests, has a layer of soybean or paraffin wax applied to the surface. The wax makes it unsuitable for use in cooking but does mean the paper is waterproof. This waterproofing works in two beneficial ways – it helps protect your food from the humidity of the fridge, but also retains the moisture and texture of cooked food. Wax paper is also ideal if you want to prepare aesthetically wrapped sandwiches or snacks to take on a picnic.
If you're storing something that you might want to reheat later, then opt for aluminum foil. This will give you a waterproof wrapping for leftover garlic bread or burritos that can be transferred directly to the oven or air fryer. Just be aware of using foil with acidic foods like tomatoes, as the two can react and leave a metallic taste in the food.
Where an airtight seal is required, it's hard to beat plastic wrap. This is also the best option if you want to keep a bowl or plate of food fresh without transferring it to a different container. Or you can avoid the waste of single use plastic with a zip-top bag. These can be reused after washing and drying, and if you expel as much air as possible before closing the seal, you will prevent unnecessary exposure to oxygen.