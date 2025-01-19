The Type Of Food You Should Stop Storing In Aluminum Foil (Unless You Like The Taste Of Metal)

For decades, aluminum foil has been the material of choice for storing leftovers. When it's time to wrap up everything from sweets and sandwiches to casseroles and other large dishes, aluminum foil is a lightweight, easy-to-shape option that seems to work well for covering just about anything. It doesn't even matter which side you use.

However, aluminum foil can have different effects depending on the food it covers, so don't simply throw leftovers in the fridge and forget about them. More acidic foods, in particular, don't mesh well with foil and can impart your meal with an undeniable metallic taste. For this reason, it's best to avoid using foil to wrap marinades or dishes with tomato or vinegar bases, like sauces and salad dressings.

Keeping these foods away from aluminum is crucial due to the acidic ingredients — especially citric acids like lemon juice, lime juice, and other fruit juices — which can degrade and even corrode the material over time. When that occurs, the metal can mix with the food being stored, leaving behind bits of shaved aluminum that can pose potential health risks if overly consumed.

