Why You Should Always Use Parchment Paper's Shiny Side

Parchment paper is a staple in any kitchen, prized for its nonstick properties and ability to facilitate easy cleanup. It lines our baking sheets, prevents messes, and keeps our baking pans in good shape. But did you know there's a secret to using parchment paper for optimal results? It all boils down to that seemingly insignificant detail — the shiny side of the paper. While the choice might seem trivial, the orientation of parchment paper can definitely affect your cooking results.

First, let's address the composition of parchment paper. The handy roll boasts a smooth surface that prevents food from sticking. This coating, made of a vegetable fiber called cellulose, is usually applied to one side of the paper, resulting in one shiny and one dull side. The coating prevents food from sticking and provides a barrier against moisture and grease. As a result, when you place the shiny side up, you maximize the benefits of this nonstick surface, ensuring that your food releases easily without leaving residue behind. The shiny side prevents residue and baked-on bits from adhering to your baking sheet, making cleanup a breeze. No more scrubbing and soaking — just peel off the parchment paper and enjoy your pristine pan.