How To Remove Rust From Your Baking Sheets With A Potato

Removing rust can be a total pain — especially when you're doing so with a baking sheet. However, you can simplify the process by using a basic root vegetable that you may already have in your kitchen: a potato. By dipping a sliced spud in dish soap and rubbing it on your baking sheet, you can clean the pan quickly and easily. You'll first want to cut your spud in half so that the insides are exposed. Then, dip one end in dish soap, though you can also use baking soda if you'd prefer. If you really want to cover your bases, try using both at once. Or, to make the scrubbing ever more effective, add a little salt to your dish soap-soaked potato, which can act as an exfoliant to rub off the rust.

Then, all you have to do is slide the spud across the rusted areas of your baking sheet, pressing down hard to scrape the gunk away. If the cleaning materials (soap, salt, or baking soda) get rubbed off of the end of your potato, simply cut a slice off and dip it all over again. Once you're done, you'll want to rinse your sheet and immediately dry it completely — but it really is that simple to wash rust off your baking sheet.