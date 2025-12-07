If You Ate This Pink Cereal As A Child, You're Probably A Gen Xer

Some foods have come and gone, but for those who remember, memories preserve some serious nostalgia for products that have vanished from shelves. Among discontinued cereals we mourn and food brands that don't exist anymore, Gen Xers may remember eating bowls of pink milk and cereal for breakfast. In 1973, Post Consumer Brands put Pink Panther Flakes into stores, linking a Saturday morning kid's show with a convenient and colorful breakfast option.

The opposite of a no-sugar added cereal, these sugar-coated flakes were covered in bright pink sugar with a strawberry flavoring that was known to be very sweet. The description on the cereal box explained the contents as pink frosted and pre-sweetened corn flakes fortified with eight essential vitamins. Once combined with milk, the color from the flakes infused bowls filled with milk with a cheerful color. "I actually liked these. They were just pink frosted flakes," wrote a fan on Reddit. "These were my favorite also drinking the pink milk," added another. One Facebook fan compared the taste to strawberry-flavored Kwik. Not every cereal eater who sampled this product was enthusiastic, however, as one likened the taste to "insulation" and recalled an unpleasant aftertaste.