10 Classic Foods Gen X Loved That Practically Vanished

Years later, each generation looks back on the unique experiences that brought them together. For boomers, this might be drive-in movie theaters or Beatlemania. For millennials, it's long-gone tech like flip phones and MSN Messenger. Gen X might fondly regard spending quarters in arcades or hanging out in video stores. Meanwhile, among all these various fads and forgotten pieces of pop culture, people had to eat. As such, each generation also has nostalgic memories of certain snacks — like certain snacks foods that Gen X used to love, but have now practically vanished from memory.

Gen Xers were born through the 1960s and 1980, growing into teenagers and young adults through the late 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. Every snack below was introduced and adored in these decades. So if you're wondering what happened to treats like canned puddings, Carnation Breakfast Bars, and Screaming Yellow Zonkers: You've come to the right place.