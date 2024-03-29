What To Consider When Using Liquid Food Coloring To Dye Buttercream

Before you add drops of liquid food coloring to your carefully crafted buttercream frosting, like Tasting Table's Vanilla Buttercream Frosting, there are a few things you should know before turning to this standard option for dyeing desserts. While it may seem like an easy solution for adding a pop of color to your frosting, you might not get the results you want — depending on the final look you are striving for.

The biggest issue is water. Liquid food coloring is, well, liquid — meaning you can't use much of it without potentially turning your buttercream into a soupy mess. Because liquid food coloring is primarily water-based, the water and butter, the base of buttercream frosting, don't interact well. The water in liquid food coloring can cause your buttercream to become thin and runny, throwing off the texture and consistency you've worked so hard to achieve — or even cause it to curdle. And even if you do add plenty of coloring, the resulting color will be softer and more pastel than the vibrant hues you might be aiming for.