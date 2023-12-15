When Coloring White Chocolate, Avoid Water-Based Food Dye

White chocolate, with its creamy, dreamy sweetness, is the perfect base for crafting colorful and visually stunning desserts. However, when it comes to coloring white chocolate, not all food coloring options are created equal. Water-based food coloring, a favorite for many applications, can lead to unexpected and frustrating results when it comes to white chocolate.

Water-based food coloring, while a versatile choice for many baked goods and icings, can wreak havoc when added to white chocolate. The culprit behind this culinary conundrum is moisture. White chocolate, like its darker counterparts, is incredibly sensitive to even the slightest hint of moisture.

Because chocolate is made up of cocoa solids and fat (cocoa butter), the addition of water disrupts the harmonious balance between these components. When water comes into contact with chocolate, it causes the sugar particles to clump together, forming a thick, gritty paste — seizing.