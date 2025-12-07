9 Foods With More Iron Than A Handful Of Spinach

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whoever has been behind promoting spinach has done a great job. Even if you didn't grow up watching Popeye, spinach has become inexorably linked with a high iron content. Spinach is rich in iron, with a large handful of leaves (around 100 grams) providing 2.7 mg of iron.

The Food and Nutrition Board recommends a daily iron goal of 8 mg for men and 18 mg for women. If you're a man who likes spinach, this goal is going to be very easy to hit. But as you go through the day, there are plenty of other foods you can eat to boost your iron content — and some have even more iron than spinach.

Combining different sources of iron, rather than just trying new spinach recipes, can also be beneficial for efficient absorption. Iron comes in two forms, heme (from animal sources) and non-heme (from plant sources). Heme iron, found in beef and other proteins, is more easily absorbed by the body than non-heme iron, but eating the two together can increase the amount of usable iron in the non-heme source, such as spinach.

You can also increase your absorption of iron by pairing it with foods that are high in vitamin C or vitamin A. So check out this list of iron-rich foods, and you'll have more ways to combine ingredients and hit your daily iron goals.