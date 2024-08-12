Don't Overlook Canned Clams For Your Next Chowder
Though clam season peaks from September to April, every month is clam season in our books. The ingredient is the cornerstone for a number of delicious recipes, particularly creamy New England clam chowder. While fresh clams seem like they're the best option for chowder, canned clams can also be the ideal ingredient to use.
The velvety mouthfeel and sweet, briny taste of clam chowder isn't only achieved by the fresh version of the mollusks. A number of people believe that you should start buying canned clams, and celebrity chef Josh Capon, co-founder of VCR Group, is one of them. The chef is currently promoting Flavors of the Open, presented by DOBEL, and we caught up with him to discuss the seafood. "I think canned clams and their juice make a great base for clam CHOWDAH!" he exclaimed.
The notion of not having to clean clams before preparing the soup excites us, too. Prep work for chowder using fresh clams includes soaking the mollusks, scrubbing them, and repeating until they're completely sans sand. As an added bonus, canned clam provides you with a delicious brine that infuses the chowder with that classic minerality the ingredient is known for. Often, clam chowder will call for chicken or vegetable broth, but you can decrease your reliance on it to opt for the brine, which gives the chowder a more seafood-centered flavor.
How to flavor canned clam chowder for a fresher taste
Objectively, canned clams taste pretty good. Of course, there will be a few hits and misses depending on the brand that you purchase from, but there are several companies that offer quality canned clams. If you're a purist who absolutely needs some fresh clam flavor, chef Josh Capon suggests incorporating a few of them into the mix of canned clams. "Try and add some fresh clams if you can to provide some freshness," he says, also noting that they also look great as a garnish for clam chowder.
Additionally, there's a bottled ingredient that can help canned clams go even further. Picking up a bottle of clam juice from the grocery store will help to infuse the chowder with the taste of clams that have just been caught from the ocean. The product isn't artificially-flavored with what a clam supposedly tastes like — the juice is collected from steamed clams and combined with water and salt to create a quick way to give chowder a more authentic flavor.
You can also use a number of ingredients to add flavor to canned clam chowder. Supplementing it with other fresh add-ins gives the dish a richer, more well-rounded taste. Using fresh herbs like thyme or parsley will provide a dash of earthiness. A squeeze of fresh lemon juice can also brighten things up, while opting for fresh garlic and corn rather than the preserved versions gives the chowder a sweeter flavor.