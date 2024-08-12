Don't Overlook Canned Clams For Your Next Chowder

Though clam season peaks from September to April, every month is clam season in our books. The ingredient is the cornerstone for a number of delicious recipes, particularly creamy New England clam chowder. While fresh clams seem like they're the best option for chowder, canned clams can also be the ideal ingredient to use.

The velvety mouthfeel and sweet, briny taste of clam chowder isn't only achieved by the fresh version of the mollusks. A number of people believe that you should start buying canned clams, and celebrity chef Josh Capon, co-founder of VCR Group, is one of them. The chef is currently promoting Flavors of the Open, presented by DOBEL, and we caught up with him to discuss the seafood. "I think canned clams and their juice make a great base for clam CHOWDAH!" he exclaimed.

The notion of not having to clean clams before preparing the soup excites us, too. Prep work for chowder using fresh clams includes soaking the mollusks, scrubbing them, and repeating until they're completely sans sand. As an added bonus, canned clam provides you with a delicious brine that infuses the chowder with that classic minerality the ingredient is known for. Often, clam chowder will call for chicken or vegetable broth, but you can decrease your reliance on it to opt for the brine, which gives the chowder a more seafood-centered flavor.