These Little Debbie Snack Cakes Make The Perfect Mini Yule Logs

A Yule log is a holiday tradition that originated from Scandinavian and German pagan festivals. People would bring a large log into the home and light it on Christmas Eve. It would then be relit every day after until January 5, or Twelfth Night. By the 1700s, this tradition had died out, but a new one was born: the Yule log dessert. Also called a bûche de Noël, this classic holiday treat was created in France. It consists of a sponge cake layered with chocolate buttercream and rolled up into a log shape. The exterior is covered in chocolate frosting, and branches and decorations are added to make it look like a log.

Whether you make your own Yule log cake every year or are just learning about this tradition, it's easy to modernize it by transforming Little Debbie snack cakes into a no-bake dessert. To turn these cakes into mini Yule logs, you'll need a package of Swiss Rolls. While there is a difference between Swiss rolls and yule log cake, these small treats are perfect for making mini logs. You'll also need vanilla or chocolate frosting, sprinkles, powdered sugar, and candy decorations like M&Ms, Dots, Tootsie Rolls, and jelly beans.

Cut the ends off of each Swiss roll, spread the top with frosting, and use a fork to add texture to make it look like a log. Then use a small amount of frosting to add candy decorations to each log. This adorable, single-serving dessert doesn't require cutting and serving and offers endless opportunities for creative variations. It's sure to be the star of your holiday dinner, potluck, or work party.