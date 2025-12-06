10 Basic Cooking Skills Everyone Should Know By The Age Of 25

Here's an embarrassing truth: I was a clueless cook before the age of 25. I didn't know the difference between a skillet and a saucepan, or cumin and coriander. And while I could boil water for pasta, my noodles were always mediocre. Fast forward 30 years, and I've got it mostly figured out. I've even written 11 cookbooks. Since I was once a rookie, I get it, and I know what it's like to feel helpless at the cooktop. For that reason, I've compiled 10 basic skills you need for navigating the kitchen with confidence. Once you've got these fundamentals down, there's no limit to your culinary ingenuity.

You might be thinking, "I don't need guidance; I'll just trudge through meal making." I've been a food writer for three decades, so I'm well aware that some people hate cooking. Especially when it seems like a daunting task, and when food delivery is so temptingly easy. But cooking isn't just about sustenance; it can be an expressive experience, and one that's as cathartic as an art class, or yoga session, or whatever fuels your inner creative person. I'd like to introduce a few tips and techniques to change your perception. These are lifelong skills you can utilize, whether you're cooking for family or dining solo. Plus, your confidence will yield inspiration, and you'll be whipping up delectable delights with ease (while dodging failed projects). Here are 10 cooking skills that you should embrace.