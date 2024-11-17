If we were to tell you that the best way to measure liquid ingredients for baking involves a mini workout, you might consider us a couple of sandwiches short of a picnic. But hear us out; we aren't suggesting that you start doing jumping jacks on the kitchen floor. Rather, you need to master the art of the perfect squat so your eyes are at counter level and better placed to gauge the amount of oil, buttermilk, or melted butter in your measuring jug.

While you could lift your jug up to check whether you've poured in the correct quantity of milk, you'll likely be unable to keep your hand perfectly steady on the handle. This causes the liquid inside to slosh around, preventing it from reaching an equilibrium and remaining steady, which leaves you trying to pin down a moving target. Also, you can't tell how much liquid is in a vessel from above so you need to alter your stance. It's best to place your jug on a hard, level surface, such as your kitchen counter, and move your body down into a squat position so you can clearly see the markings on the front. The liquid will settle into a straight line with a very mild curve (known as a meniscus) as it meets the sides of the vessel it's been decanted into. Then you can properly check that you've precisely measured the perfect amount of beaten eggs, water, or yogurt for your bakes.

