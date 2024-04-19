How To Quickly Swap Out Milk With Water When Baking A Cake

You're baking a cake, and you've mixed your dry ingredients. Now, it's time to measure the wet contents: eggs, oil, vanilla, and milk. Only, you're all out of milk and, truth be told, you'd have been better off checking the ingredients list against your pantry stock beforehand. But we're not here to judge you — this is just one of the biggest mistakes while baking that we're all prone to commit.

To swap out 1 cup of whole milk use 1 cup of water and 1 ½ teaspoons of butter — that's it. It's not the white, dairy moo juice you're used to, but it works. Perhaps it's because water does just as good a job as milk at hydrating cake — if not better. As for butter? It provides the fat that water lacks so that you end up with a tender cake that's rich in flavor.

You can even skip the butter if you're working with amounts less than a quarter of a cup (60 milliliters). Use a 1:1 ratio of milk to water in such cases — nobody will be able to tell that you messed around with the original cake recipe. However, the rules may change as the amount of milk required increases above 1 cup. Due to a notable lack of proteins and sugars in butter compared to milk, a more suitable substitution for every cup of milk thereafter may be ½ cup of water and ½ cup of evaporated milk — if you haven't run out.