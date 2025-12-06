Easily Boost Roasted Broccoli With One Citrusy Addition

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli can be more than a little divisive. Some people love their strong, slightly bitter flavor, while others find them overly pungent and even stinky. A great way to improve the flavor in either case is to roast broccoli to perfection and hit it with some lemon zest. The latter will add a refreshing citrusy aroma to brighten the vegetable's savory, brooding flavor profile.

When incorporating the ingredient, keep in mind that lemon zest is different from lemon peels. The whole peel encompasses the white pith that sits right above the flesh. The zest is the very thin, outermost part of the peel that contains tons of aromatic oils. It lends a fresh, fragrant note to broccoli without making it too tart or adding excess liquid like lemon juice can. You shouldn't roast wet vegetables because the moisture will make them soggy, and watery ingredients can cause the same problem. Lemon zest's triple-threat of flavor, ease, and visual appeal makes it the superior ingredient to elevate roasted broccoli.

The only fiddly part of citrus-roasted broccoli is zesting the lemon, as you have to be careful not to go into the pith, which turns bitter when combined with the zest. When using a zester or microplane grater, gently rub the lemon against the holes until the bright yellow exterior gives way to a paler yellow color, then rotate the fruit and keep zesting. You can toss the broccoli with the zest before roasting, but for the freshest flavor, try reserving a bit to sprinkle on at the table.