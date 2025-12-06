Easily Boost Roasted Broccoli With One Citrusy Addition
Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli can be more than a little divisive. Some people love their strong, slightly bitter flavor, while others find them overly pungent and even stinky. A great way to improve the flavor in either case is to roast broccoli to perfection and hit it with some lemon zest. The latter will add a refreshing citrusy aroma to brighten the vegetable's savory, brooding flavor profile.
When incorporating the ingredient, keep in mind that lemon zest is different from lemon peels. The whole peel encompasses the white pith that sits right above the flesh. The zest is the very thin, outermost part of the peel that contains tons of aromatic oils. It lends a fresh, fragrant note to broccoli without making it too tart or adding excess liquid like lemon juice can. You shouldn't roast wet vegetables because the moisture will make them soggy, and watery ingredients can cause the same problem. Lemon zest's triple-threat of flavor, ease, and visual appeal makes it the superior ingredient to elevate roasted broccoli.
The only fiddly part of citrus-roasted broccoli is zesting the lemon, as you have to be careful not to go into the pith, which turns bitter when combined with the zest. When using a zester or microplane grater, gently rub the lemon against the holes until the bright yellow exterior gives way to a paler yellow color, then rotate the fruit and keep zesting. You can toss the broccoli with the zest before roasting, but for the freshest flavor, try reserving a bit to sprinkle on at the table.
More ways to add lemon for out-of-this-world roasted broccoli
If you don't own a zesting tool or microplane, lemony broccoli is still within your reach. Ways to zest a lemon without a zester include using a food processor, vegetable peeler, or knife. The latter two methods produce bigger strips, but the flavor will still be great. To further convince veggie haters to try your dish, add the zest to roasted garlic parmesan broccoli and give it a smash. Flattening the florets increases their surface area, leading to browned, crispy, sweet-savory broccoli that anyone will want to sample.
The humble lemon has plenty more to offer to your broccoli dishes. While it will muck things up when used in excess, lemon juice can still be a nice addition, especially since acid can disguise broccoli's bitter, sulfurous notes. Add a small squeeze right before serving, and it won't sog the whole dish up. Even better is to mix the juice into a thicker sauce or dressing. Try tossing the florets with a few tablespoons of lemon balsamic vinaigrette before roasting. Use a high ratio of oil to vinegar and lemon juice, which will help the broccoli brown.
On the richer side, lemony hollandaise sauce would be fantastic poured over zesty roasted broccoli or served on the side, or combine the lemon juice and zest with cold butter, herbs, and other flavorings to make a delicious compound butter. Add a pat to the broccoli before digging in for a double dose of brightness and richness.