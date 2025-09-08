What Exactly Is Lemon Zest? (Not To Be Confused With The Peel)

If you've ever been cooking and been confused at the terms "lemon zest," "lemon rind," or "lemon peel," you aren't alone. These terms all sound similar and are used in comparable recipes, but they indicate different things and it's important to understand the differences when cooking and baking.

Lemon zest is only the outermost layer of the lemon, which is bright yellow in appearance. It's flavorful and full of oils, which is why it's so commonly used in cocktails and baked goods like lemon bars. The rind, meanwhile, is both this layer and the white layer underneath it, which is more tough and bitter. The peel is pretty much interchangeable with the rind, though the term usually means you want to use the entire outer jacket of the fruit rather than cutting up the outside. These are less commonly used in recipes, though the rind is useful in things like stews, which are simmered over long periods of time. The zest by itself would not hold up well to this treatment, so the rind is used instead. The entire peel is used even more rarely, really only appearing in marmalade recipes and a few select cakes, although Tasting Table does have a recipe that can turn lemon peels into a sweet and tangy paste.