How To Zest A Lemon Without A Zester, 3 Easy Ways

A little bit of lemon can completely transform a recipe, and one of the most popular ways to incorporate it is through zesting, which imparts all of the flavor without all of the acidity and extra liquid. Zesting a lemon basically entails scraping away some of its outermost peel, or the flavedo. This part of the lemon has a lot of unacidic, essential oils that are packed with flavor. But lemon peel is extremely tough and chewy, so cooks usually grate lemons against a citrus zester to obtain minuscule pieces of it.

There are other ways to zest a lemon if you don't have this handy tool, however, including using a box grater, chopping the peel up in a food processor, or cutting up slices with a knife or vegetable peeler. The quickest method is to use a box grater. The pieces will be slightly larger, but this shouldn't matter too much.

Simply move the whole lemon in a downward motion against the smallest holes of the grater, applying a little bit of pressure and rotating it around it as you go. Be careful not to cut into the inner layer of the rind, known as the pith. The pith is coarse, and it creates a very bitter flavor when it's rubbed with zest. This can be a good thing when it comes to fancy cocktail garnishes, but not so much for other recipes.