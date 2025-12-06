Give Crème Brûlée The S'mores Treatment And It'll Be Your New Favorite Dessert

Crème brûlée is one of the most show-stopping desserts you can make, yet despite its fancy reputation, it's not very complicated to pull off. That simplicity makes room for frills like extra toppings and flavorings, or even creative hybrid desserts. For a nostalgic, truly delectable variation, you must try combining crème brûlée with ooey-gooey s'mores.

This mashup of an upscale French dessert and a humble campfire treat may sound out-there, but it makes sense if you think about it: Crème brûlée and s'mores both rely on creamy ingredients — custard for the former, melted marshmallows for the latter — with a crackly, almost burnt outer coating. The vanilla and caramel flavors in classic crème brûlée also pair perfectly with melted chocolate and barely sweet graham crackers, creating an indulgent treat.

In our list of ways to elevate your crème brûlée, pastry chef Jess Lewis told us to make a chocolate crème brûlée as a base for a s'mores variation. This can be as simple as whisking melted chocolate into the custard base. Normally, it's a mistake to use fancy chocolate when roasting s'mores, but there's no worries about melting the pieces over a fire in this case, so get as bougie as you want. Lewis recommended topping the baked custards with marshmallow whipped cream, torching the top, then using graham crackers to scoop up the dessert or crumbling them over top. It would be hard to beat this crowd-pleasing treat, but you can try tons of other ways to add s'mores elements to crème brûlée.