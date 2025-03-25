13 Best Ways To Elevate Your Crème Brûlée

Crème brûlée is a dessert that is often exclusively reserved for vanilla, but that's not to say you can't play on the dark side when you try it at home. "Adding high-quality melted chocolate to the custard gives it a richer, silkier texture and a deep cocoa flavor that pairs beautifully with the crisp caramelized top," says chef Jess Lewis.

The trick is to be very selective about how you add your chocolate to the crème brûlée, as well as what kind of chocolate you use. You can select from an array of different chocolate types, depending on how sweet you'd like your recipe to be. If you want to let the egginess of the custard stand out, for example, you're going to want to opt for a bittersweet chocolate. It will add richness and complexity, but it won't overwhelm the entire thing with sweetness. But, if you like things sweet, semi-sweet chocolate may be the way to go. Add the chopped chocolate to the scaled milk and melt it until the mixture is smooth. Be sure to chop your chocolate as evenly as possible, as you don't want to have bits of burnt chocolate disrupting a silky smooth custard. This dessert would be especially decadent garnished with fresh raspberries or strawberries.