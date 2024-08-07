The Chocolate Mistake You Should Avoid When Roasting S'mores

S'mores are the perfect way to end the day at a campfire or backyard cookout. This simple sweet treat is easy to make and a fun way for kids and adults alike to gather together and make memories. Throughout the years, people have begun to explore ways to make s'mores fancier, like adding caramel or fruit. Some have also explored variations on the three classic ingredients to see if the recipe can be improved.

One of the most common suggestions out there for switching up s'mores is to use dark chocolate. While it sounds good in theory, milk chocolate is the classic choice because of how easy it is to melt. Regardless of preference, it is important to stick to milk chocolate and to avoid using fancy dark chocolate on s'mores.

It may sound like a simple way to make s'mores more luxurious, but using fancier chocolate is a mistake that can actually make s'mores worse. Not only does dark chocolate have a higher melting point, making it harder to melt, but fancier chocolate bars can also be too thick. This makes it hard to prepare the ingredients for s'mores and means the chocolate may not melt at all.